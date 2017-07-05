Holiday Travel Continues, 44.2 Million on Roads - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Holiday Travel Continues, 44.2 Million on Roads

Hectic holiday travel isn't over just yet.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a busy day for Americans headed home after the Fourth of July.

A record-breaking 44.2 million people are expected to be traveling at least 50 miles for the holiday.

But there's some good news. The American Automobile Association says gas prices are the cheapest many Americans have seen all year.