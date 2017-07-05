Crash in Grand Traverse Co. Injures 6 People

Six people were injured after two cars crashed in Grant Traverse County.

Police say the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Intersection of Potter Rd and Garfield Rd in Blair Township.

A vehicle traveling north struck a vehicle traveling east that failed to yield at the intersection.

All four occupants inside the vehicle traveling north were sent to the hospital. The extent of the injuries to all six people are unknown.

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the crash.