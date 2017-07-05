Deadly Crash in Montcalm Co. - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Deadly Crash in Montcalm Co.

Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Montcalm County.

A man from coral stopped after hitting a deer with his car.

The car was then hit by a truck, splitting it in half and setting it on fire.

The driver of the car was killed and the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

The victim’s names have yet to be released.