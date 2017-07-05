Free Rides to Explore Cherry Orchard at the National Cherry Festival

Today is the fifth day of the National Cherry Festival and the Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center is offering tractor ride tours to learn more about the fruit this festival is all about.

The free tours take place at the research center orchards.

Festival goers have the chance to see many of the projects scientists are working on, as well as the cherry crops northern Michigan is famous for.

Northern Michigan grows 50 percent of the country's cherries, and on the tours passengers learn first-hand how the process works.

The 15 minute long tours take place every weekday of the festival from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.