Police Say Fenton Man Arrested for 10th Drunk Driving Offense - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Police Say Fenton Man Arrested for 10th Drunk Driving Offense

Posted: Updated:

A Fenton man was arrested in Northern Michigan on his 10th drunk driving offense.

Mason County deputies say Joseph Booker was driving with a suspended license when he ran his car into a ditch in Free Soil Township.

They say a breathalyzer test revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.28.

Booker is currently in a Mason County jail with a $15,000 bond.