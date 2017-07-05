Mt Pleasant Father Found Guilty for Child Abuse - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Mt Pleasant Father Found Guilty for Child Abuse

New information says a Mt. Pleasant father is heading to prison for child abuse.

A jury has found Donald Bebee II guilty of first and second degree child abuse.

Last April Mt. Pleasant police were called to a home about a two year old boy having a seizure.

The boy was also covered in bruises and suffering from shaken baby syndrome.

Bebee will be sentenced later this month.