Grand Traverse Police Ask for Help Identifying Person in Drive-O - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Grand Traverse Police Ask for Help Identifying Person in Drive-Off Theft

Posted: Updated:

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a drive-off theft of gasoline.

It happened at the Family Fare near Chums Corners in Blair Township.

Anyone able to identify this individual is asked to contact Detective Romanowski at 995-5137.