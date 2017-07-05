Grand Traverse Police Ask for Help Identifying Person in Drive-Off Theft

New information says a Mt. Pleasant father is heading to prison for child abuse.
The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a drive-off theft of gasoline.
Deshawn likes to mix music, learn about science and play with cats. He is a personable 15-year-old who can talk to pretty much anyone.
Everyone is safe after an Alpena home caught on fire Wednesday morning.
A Traverse City man is dead after rolling his car in Kalkaska County.
The Sault Ste Marie Fire Department is investigating after Cook’s Standard Service caught fire.
A New York City police officer is dead after police say she was shot in what they're calling a 'clear assassination.'
The Alpena Fire Department says two people were hurt after their large display of fireworks detonated simultaneously creating an explosive effect.
The American Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage. They are issuing an emergency call for eligible blood and platelet donors.
A parade held in Genesee County honored a police officer who was stabbed in the neck during a terrorist attack at Flint's Bishop Airport.
A mother and her two sons are still recovering from an explosion that leveled half of Manton's green mill motel. We're starting to learn more about what caused that explosion.
A body was found floating in Lake Michigan. The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office trying to solve the mystery.
The Torch Lake sand bar party wrapped up Tuesday night. And we're getting a birds eye view on just how big it was.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch has confirmed there was a crash in Traverse City.
An explosion in Newaygo County sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night. Central dispatch tells us it happened on 104th Street in Bridgeton Township. We're working to find the extent of the man's injuries.
New information from the State Police tells what could be behind the devastating explosion that destroyed a Manton motel and sent a mother and her two sons to the hospital.
A body was pulled from Lake Michigan. Now the sheriff's office asking for the public's help.
The Alpena Fire Department says two people were hurt after their large display of fireworks detonated simultaneously creating an explosive effect.
M-22 is back open after a rollover, troopers say the man behind the wheel was texting and driving.
Towns across Northern Michigan bursting with red, white and blue to celebrate Independence Day. Evart in Osceola County did not disappoint.
