Grant Me Hope: Deshawn

Deshawn likes to mix music, learn about science and play with cats.

He is a personable 15-year-old who can talk to pretty much anyone. He says he likes people.

“I have an ability to talk to people most can’t talk to,” Deshawn says.

He likes learning and wants to broaden his horizons.

“If I could learn anything in my life, I’d probably want to learn a different language,” he says.

Deshawn has a talent for playing pool, and enjoys how relaxing it can be. But he also thinks playing football one day would be cool.

“If I ever played, I’d probably be a wide-receiver,” Deshawn says.

He is not a picky eater, and loves music. Deshawn can mix music after learning some valuable skills at a music program.

“I went to this music program last summer,” he says. “That's where I got my turn-table from. They teach us the basics of songwriting, beats and stuff. That was fun.”

Science is a field of exploration and constant learning, and is something that has caught his eye.

“I like chemistry,” he says.

Deshawn wants to find a family to adopt him.

When he pictures being with his future family, he says he hopes there are cats and they live out in the country with lots of space.

“My friends think I’m trustworthy,” Deshawn says. “I don't let most people down. Adoption is important to me so I can become something better in life.”

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between WWTV, Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and the business community—all working together to find foster children a forever home.

To learn more about Deshawn and many other children who are hoping to find their forever family, visit mare.org or call 800-589-6273.