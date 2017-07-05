Alpena House Fire Explodes Kitchen - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Alpena House Fire Explodes Kitchen

Everyone is safe after an Alpena home caught on fire Wednesday morning.. 

Fire crews removed smoldering debris, keeping the fire contained to the kitchen, where it's believed to have started.

The house did have working smoke detectors, which helped everyone get out safely.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. 