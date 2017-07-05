Rollover Crash Killed Traverse City Man - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Rollover Crash Killed Traverse City Man

A Traverse City man is dead after rolling his car in Kalkaska County.

Gabriel Jasmin was speeding on Plum Valley Road when his vehicle ran off the left side of the road.

When Jasmin tried correcting the vehicle, he lost control and rolled several times into some trees.

Jasmin was not wearing a seat belt and was partially thrown from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.