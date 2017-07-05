Deadly Rollover Crash in Kalkaska Co. - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Deadly Rollover Crash in Kalkaska Co.

A Traverse City man is dead after rolling his car in Kalkaska County.

Gabriel Jasmin was speeding on Plum Valley Road when his vehicle ran off the left side of the road.

When Jasmin tried correcting the vehicle, he lost control and rolled several times into some trees.

Jasmin was not wearing a seat belt and was partially thrown from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.