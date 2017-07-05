Mega Pass, Mega Fun Family Pack Giveaway!

Family owned and operated Michigan based carnival with superior quality shows, rides, games and specialty foods which create the atmosphere of a traveling theme park! That's right! Alpenfest is back and better than ever! 9&10 News and Alpenfest want to give 4 lucky families the chance to enjoy what Gaylord has to offer! If you are one of the lucky winners, you get unlimited rides for the entire week for a family of 5!

Four winners will be drawn on July 10th and contacted via phone & email!

Alpenfest runs from July 11, 2017-July 15, 2017!

There is something for the whole family during this week long event, check out the complete listing of scheduled events HERE!

There are concerts, art shows, classic car and truck shows and even a chance to win a 1,000 gift certificate to Independence Tire!