Sault Ste Marie Crews Investigating Fire At Cook’s Standard Serv - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Sault Ste Marie Crews Investigating Fire At Cook’s Standard Service

Posted: Updated:

The Sault Ste Marie Fire Department is investigating after Cook’s Standard Service caught fire.

Details are limited but the fire chief tells us it happened shortly after the city fireworks ended Tuesday night around 11:15.

The cause of the fire but Cook's mechanic business portion will be open later Wednesday.

Stay with Northern Michigan's News Leader as we work to bring you the latest details on the fire.