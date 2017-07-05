New York City Police Officer Killed In 'Unprovoked' Shooting

A New York City police officer is dead after police say she was shot in what they're calling a 'clear assassination.'

It happened Wednesday morning just after 12:30 in the city's Bronx borough when Officer Miosotis Familia was sitting in her patrol car with her partner.

Police say the suspect, identified as Alexander Bonds, walked up to the vehicle and opened fire.

He was shot and killed by police near the scene.

Familia was then taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

A bystander was also hurt in the attack but is in stable condition.

Police say the attack appears to have been unprovoked.