Two Hurt In Alpena Firework Explosion

Two Hurt In Alpena Firework Explosion

The Alpena Fire Department says two people were hurt after their large display of fireworks detonated simultaneously creating an explosive effect.

It happened Tuesday night just after 11:00 on State Avenue in Alpena.

Police say the two people received minor injuries and the incident is under investigation.