American Red Cross Seeks Donors During Blood Shortage

The American Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage.

They are issuing an emergency call for eligible blood and platelet donors.

They say over the past few months blood donations have fallen, resulting in nearly 61,000 fewer donations than needed.

That's causing a significant shortage in the Red Cross blood supply.

The American Red Cross says it's crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients to help save lives.

There are several upcoming blood donation events coming to Northern Michigan.

To find a blood drive location near you, click here.