4th of July Parade Welcomes Flint Officer Stabbed In Airport Attack

A parade held in Genesee County honored a police officer who was stabbed in the neck during a terrorist attack at Flint's Bishop Airport.

Lieutenant Jeff Neville rode along with the 'Concern Over Police Safety' float Tuesday at in Fenton’s Freedom Festival Parade.

Neville needed surgeries after being stabbed in the neck last month.

The knife narrowly missed a major artery.

Lieutenant Neville says he's getting lots of support from fellow officers all over the country.

The suspect is in jail without bond.