What’s Trending Wednesday: National Graham Cracker Day

It’s not only What's Trending Wednesday on Michigan This Morning…We’re also celebrating National Graham Cracker Day! And what better way to celebrate than with a few tasty recipes?

No-Bake Peanut Butter Cheesecakes

Peanut butter lovers, rejoice! These simple no-bake mini peanut butter cheesecakes are quick to whip up and guaranteed to hit the spot. The easy recipe includes a sweet mix of brown sugar, cream cheese, peanut butter and sweetened condensed milk, poured over a graham cracker crust and topped with whipped cream.

Ingredients

1 sleeve graham crackers, finely crushed

3 tablespoons melted coconut oil

1 tablespoon packed brown sugar

2 8 oz packages cream cheese, softened

1 cup creamy peanut butter

Whipped cream & chopped peanuts for serving (optional)

Directions

In medium bowl, mix crushed crackers, coconut oil and brown sugar. Divide mixture among 6 (6 oz) ramekins, pressing mixture in bottom and partly up sides using a small glass In large bowl, beat cream cheese with electric mixer on high speed until light and creamy. Beat in peanut butter and condensed milk until combined. Pipe or spoon mixture into crust-lined ramekins. Cover ramekins with plastic wrap; refrigerate about 2 hours, or until set. Serve with remaining ingredients.

Courtesy of Betty Crocker

Lemon Meringue Pie Pops

This idea could be the next best thing to a slice of pie. It's a frozen take on the classic lemon meringue pie, complete with a graham cracker crust; a creamy, lemony filling; and a fluffy whipped topping. Perfect for this hot summer weather!

Ingredients

1 box (4-serving size) lemon instant pudding and pie filling mix

1 ½ cups half-and-half

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

1 container (6 oz) lemon yogurt

7 tablespoons coarsely crushed graham crackers

¼ cup marshmallow crème

½ cup whipping cream

Directions

In medium bowl, beat pudding mix and half-and-half with whisk 2 minutes. Beat in lemon juice and yogurt. Pour about 1/3 cup mixture into each of 7 (5-oz) paper cups. Sprinkle each with 1 tablespoon graham crackers. Cover cups with foil; insert craft stick into center of each pop. (Or fill ice pop molds according to manufacturer’s directions.) Freeze about 6 hours or until frozen. When ready to serve pops, in small bowl, beat marshmallow crème and 1 tablespoon of the whipping cream with electric mixer on low speed until smooth. Add remaining whipping cream, increase speed to high and beat until stiff peaks form. Remove each pop from cup. Spread top of each with about 2 tablespoons marshmallow mixture, forming meringue peaks.

Courtesy of Betty Crocker

S'mores Brownies

And of course, just because you may not be camping out right now doesn't mean you shouldn't be able to have the perfect s'more. It's exactly what you think it is: a brownie topped with marshmallows, graham crackers and chocolate bars. What more could you want?

Ingredients

1 box brownie mix

3 cups miniature marshmallows

6 whole graham crackers, broken into small pieces

3 bars milk chocolate candy, broken into 1-inch squares

Directions

Heat oven to 350°F (325°F for dark or nonstick pan). Make brownies as directed on box for 13x9-inch pan. After removing pan from oven, set oven control to broil. Immediately sprinkle marshmallows and graham crackers over warm brownies. Broil with top 4 to 5 inches from heat 30 to 60 seconds or until marshmallows are golden brown. (Watch carefully; marshmallows and graham crackers will brown quickly.) Sprinkle with candy. Cool 30 minutes before serving (yummy served warm). For brownies, cut into 6 rows by 4 rows.

Courtesy of Betty Crocker

For more recipes like these, click here.