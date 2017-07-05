What’s Trending Wednesday: National Graham Cracker Day

Meet Super Cherry. His predecessor is Mr. Cherry, but he wanted to move back to his home state of Washington to be with his family. Mr. Cherry’s cousin, Super Cherry, has taken the reign since 2014.
It’s not only What's Trending Wednesday on Michigan This Morning…We’re also celebrating National Graham Cracker Day! And what better way to celebrate than with a few tasty recipes?
The story of a woman who took the reality of breast cancer and turned it into a one woman show.
The smoke clearing on Fourth of July celebrations at the National Cherry Festival. Fireworks lit up the sky over Grand Traverse Bay celebrating Independence Day at the National Cherry Festival.
Vice President Mike Pence made his way to Michigan for Independence Day celebrations.
The Michigan State Police Gaylord Post has a new canine team. Welcome trooper David Deuman and his canine 'chief.'
The Torch Lake sand bar party wrapped up Tuesday night. And we're getting a birds eye view on just how big it was.
An explosion in Newaygo County sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night. Central dispatch tells us it happened on 104th Street in Bridgeton Township. We're working to find the extent of the man's injuries.
A body was found floating in Lake Michigan. The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office trying to solve the mystery.
A mother and her two sons are still recovering from an explosion that leveled half of Manton's green mill motel. We're starting to learn more about what caused that explosion.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch has confirmed there was a crash in Traverse City.
New information from the State Police believe tells what could be behind the devastating explosion that destroyed a Manton motel and sent a mother and her two sons to the hospital.
Traverse City Coast Guard says a charter boat found a body floating in Lake Michigan Tuesday morning.
A body was pulled from Lake Michigan. Now the sheriff's office asking for the public's help.
7 year-old Daniel Hunt died from his injuries after a fire sparked at his home in Hillman. Investigators are still looking into what caused the deadly fire, but believe it was electrical...
M-22 is back open after a rollover, troopers say the man behind the wheel was texting and driving.
Towns across Northern Michigan bursting with red, white and blue to celebrate Independence Day. Evart in Osceola County did not disappoint.
