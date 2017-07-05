Traverse City Sky Lit Up By 4th Of July Firework Show Put On By TC Boom Boom Club

The smoke clearing on Fourth of July celebrations at the National Cherry Festival.

Fireworks lit up the sky over Grand Traverse Bay celebrating Independence Day at the National Cherry Festival.

The 30 minute show exploded 1,500 fireworks and it was spectacular.

The whole fireworks show was in sync to music.

Thousands of families and friends lined the streets of Traverse City for the show put on by the Traverse City Boom Boom Club.

For some in the crowd, it was their first time at the National Cherry Festival.

“It's really amazing weather and the lakes are really nice, you're never more than five minutes away from a lake so that's really nice,” said Sarah and Katie Ernst, who just moved to Traverse City from Tennessee. “We've seen the Nashville fireworks but we've never them in Traverse City and we hear that they're amazing so hoping for that.”

It's an anticipated show that people show up hours before hand to secure their spot.

Tuesday night, people were there and ready to view the fireworks at six o'clock.