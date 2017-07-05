Vice President Mike Pence Visits Michigan For Independence Day

The smoke clearing on Fourth of July celebrations at the National Cherry Festival. Fireworks lit up the sky over Grand Traverse Bay celebrating Independence Day at the National Cherry Festival.
Vice President Mike Pence made his way to Michigan for Independence Day celebrations.
The Michigan State Police Gaylord Post has a new canine team. Welcome trooper David Deuman and his canine 'chief.'
The Torch Lake sand bar party wrapped up Tuesday night. And we're getting a birds eye view on just how big it was.
Police have confirmed reports of an explosion in Newaygo Co.
An explosion in Newaygo County sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night. Central dispatch tells us it happened on 104th Street in Bridgeton Township. We're working to find the extent of the man's injuries.
A body was found floating in Lake Michigan. The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office trying to solve the mystery.
A mother and her two sons are still recovering from an explosion that leveled half of Manton's green mill motel. We're starting to learn more about what caused that explosion.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch has confirmed there was a crash in Traverse City.
Across the country there are celebrations of our freedom.
Towns across Northern Michigan bursting with red, white and blue to celebrate Independence Day. Evart in Osceola County did not disappoint.
New information from the State Police believe tells what could be behind the devastating explosion that destroyed a Manton motel and sent a mother and her two sons to the hospital.
New information from the State Police tells what could be behind the devastating explosion that destroyed a Manton motel and sent a mother and her two sons to the hospital.
Police have confirmed reports of an explosion in Newaygo Co.
7 year-old Daniel Hunt died from his injuries after a fire sparked at his home in Hillman. Investigators are still looking into what caused the deadly fire, but believe it was electrical...
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled on the Cadillac Junction project, where construction is currently on hold.
A mobile home is destroyed after a fire ripped through it Monday night. Now crews are trying to figure out why.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch has confirmed there was a crash in Traverse City.
A car ended up in Grand Traverse Bay on Monday when a parking brake did not work.
We have been working hard to bring you a list of events happening around Northern Michigan this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day from Northern Michigan’s News Leader!
Antrim County Police say they are investigating the death of a woman after a UTV lost control and crashed just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.
A blown tire caused a van full of people to roll over on a highway in Wexford County.
