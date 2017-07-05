Vice President Mike Pence Visits Michigan For Independence Day

Vice President Mike Pence made his way to Michigan for Independence Day celebrations.

He marched in the Grandville’s 4th of July parade near Grand Rapids Tuesday morning.

Michigan native and U.S. Congressman Bill Huizenga snapped a picture with himself, Vice President Pence and Governor Rick Snyder.

But Pence's trip was brief.

He was back in Washington D.C. in time for the city's firework show.