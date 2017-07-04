MSP Gaylord Post Welcomes New Canine Team

The Michigan State Police Gaylord Post has a new canine team.

Welcome trooper David Deuman and his canine 'chief.'

Deuman is a Sault Sainte Marie native and joined the department in 2014.

Gaylord was one of two posts that received new canine teams that graduated from the MSP 2017 Basic Canine School Friday.

State police now have 43 canine teams throughout Michigan.