Leelanau County Sheriff's Office Seeking Help After Body Found In Lake Michigan

“We’re just at a loss right now as to who this individual is and we're seeking the public’s help,” said Sheriff Mike Borkovich, Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office.

A body was found floating in Lake Michigan.

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office trying to solve the mystery.

It happened Tuesday morning.

A fisherman called to report a body floating off the port of Leland toward north Manitou Island.

They're trying to figure out what could have happened to the man and who he is.

“It's of course been a little bit of a topic among us that work down here today,” said Gabrielle Shaw, gallery manager at Sporck Tileart

A body pulled from Lake Michigan near Leland Harbor leaves not only those nearby wondering what happened but also law enforcement.

“It is a mystery to us at this time not knowing who it is, what happened, how you end up out in the middle of Lake Michigan without a boat or a call or emergency so it's kind of a difficult situation for us right now,” said Sheriff Borkovich.

Leelanau County Central Dispatch received a call Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. after a fisherman saw a body floating in the water.

Crews responded from Glen Lake and Leland Fire Department, Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard and National Parks Service.

“I noticed the boats coming in and a crowd of people standing down there watching them bring somebody in and I knew it wasn't a good situation, didn't really know what happened at first,” said Shaw. “As the day has progressed, we've heard more information about what they found and some other aspects of possibilities but I know that nothing has really been resolved yet.”

The body found was that of a white man between the ages of 55 to 70, wearing all black clothing and white tennis shoes.

He was not wearing a life preserver and was in the water less than two days.

“People who have information about anybody missing from this area or somebody that fits that description who has not checked in with them recently can call our Leelanau County Dispatch,” said Sheriff Borkovich.

An autopsy will be performed on Wednesday.