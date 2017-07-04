Evart Fourth Of July Draws Thousands To Parade, Party In The Park

Towns across Northern Michigan bursting with red, white and blue to celebrate Independence Day.

Evart in Osceola County did not disappoint.

The Evart parade had more than 80 entries.

It went for more than an hour.

A 5-k race, Party in the Park and other activities wrapped up their Fourth of July.

The Evart Area Chamber of Commerce says Tuesday's events and last night's fireworks brought in thousands of people.

"We all pull together. We know the importance,” says Eric Schmidt, vice-president of the Evart Chamber. “As a chamber, we know that it helps the businesses out to get thousands of people into town so we try to do the best we can. It's a small group of chamber members that throw all this together but a lot of volunteers that come together to pull it all in tight."

The chamber says this year set a record for the number of entries in the parade.