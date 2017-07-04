Northern Michigan From Above: Yuba Creek

Towns across Northern Michigan bursting with red, white and blue to celebrate Independence Day. Evart in Osceola County did not disappoint.

Evart Fourth Of July Draws Thousands To Parade, Party In The Park

A mother and her two sons are still recovering from an explosion that leveled half of Manton's green mill motel. We're starting to learn more about what caused that explosion.

If you've been making your way around the National Cherry Festival this week, you've no doubt noticed all of the dining options around town. Food trucks in particular, with all kinds of interesting things to chow down on!

Inside the Kitchen: Food Truck Month At Wingz & Thingz in Traverse City

A special ceremony for three gold star families was held at the start of the National Cherry Festival This morning.

This week in Northern Michigan From Above, 9&10's Mark Goethel takes us up above Yuba Creek.