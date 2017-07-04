Missaukee Co. Sheriff's Office Encourages Safe, Respectful Firework Practice

Towns across Northern Michigan bursting with red, white and blue to celebrate Independence Day. Evart in Osceola County did not disappoint.
A mother and her two sons are still recovering from an explosion that leveled half of Manton's green mill motel. We're starting to learn more about what caused that explosion.
If you've been making your way around the National Cherry Festival this week, you've no doubt noticed all of the dining options around town. Food trucks in particular, with all kinds of interesting things to chow down on!
A special ceremony for three gold star families was held at the start of the National Cherry Festival This morning.
For the 26th year in a row, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians are the title sponsor for the National Cherry Festival heritage day.
“A stone's throw away," means a little more to some competitors on Mackinac Island. Both amateurs and professionals took their best shot at the 49th Annual International Stone Skipping Competition...
It's a sound most of us welcome, but local police want people to use common sense when lighting off, and calling in about fireworks.
“For our crews this is one of the hardest working times of the whole year.”
In this update, a woman admitted to stealing more than $100 thousand from a Leelanau County company.
New information from the State Police believe tells what could be behind the devastating explosion that destroyed a Manton motel and sent a mother and her two sons to the hospital.
7 year-old Daniel Hunt died from his injuries after a fire sparked at his home in Hillman. Investigators are still looking into what caused the deadly fire, but believe it was electrical...
Police have confirmed reports of an explosion in Newaygo Co.
A mobile home is destroyed after a fire ripped through it Monday night. Now crews are trying to figure out why.
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled on the Cadillac Junction project, where construction is currently on hold.
Antrim County Police say they are investigating the death of a woman after a UTV lost control and crashed just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.
A blown tire caused a van full of people to roll over on a highway in Wexford County.
A car ended up in Grand Traverse Bay on Monday when a parking brake did not work.
We have been working hard to bring you a list of events happening around Northern Michigan this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day from Northern Michigan’s News Leader!
The first vineyard and winery to plant roots on the Leelanau Peninsula is shutting its doors, leaving behind stories of family and tradition.
