Woman Admits to Stealing More Than $100,000 from Leelanau Co. Business

In this update, a woman admitted to stealing more than $100,000 from a Leelanau County company.

Carolyn Taylor pleaded guilty on Monday to embezzlement.

She worked as a payroll accountant at Leelanau Redi-Mix.

Deputies say Taylor stole the money while working there between 2008 and 2016.

Taylor was let go from Redi-Mix the day the investigation started.