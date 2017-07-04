Sights and Sounds: Traverse City's Crown Golf Club - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Sights and Sounds: Traverse City's Crown Golf Club

Posted: Updated:
By Catherine Brettschneider, Photojournalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Lots of us are using this holiday week to hit the links.

Photojournalist Catie Brettschnieder brings us along for a windy, cloudy tee off at the Crown Golf Club in Traverse City.