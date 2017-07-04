Family of Fallen Military Members Were Honored at National Cherry Festival

Broccoli, carrots, and peppers are all sprouting up just outside our door. Our in house-gardener and chief meteorologist Tom O'Hare shows us the progress of the Doppler 9&10 weather garden outside the Heritage House.
A special ceremony for three gold star families was held at the start of the National Cherry Festival This morning.
M-22 is back open after a rollover, troopers say the man behind the wheel was texting and driving.
There's one party at the National Cherry Festival that's simply too legit to quit.
“Just seems nice to come back home.” That's what Ivan and Agnes Arnold do every year at the National Cherry Festival, come home.
Traverse City Coast Guard says a charter boat found a body floating in Lake Michigan Tuesday morning.
Police have confirmed reports of an explosion in Newaygo Co.
For some, the Fourth of July is about the parades and candy. For others, it’s a special time to enjoy with family.
The American Heart Association estimates 44 million women are affected by heart disease.
A tweet from President Trump has intensified a global debate about the fate of a British baby on life support.
New information from the State Police believe tells what could be behind the devastating explosion that destroyed a Manton motel and sent a mother and her two sons to the hospital.
7 year-old Daniel Hunt died from his injuries after a fire sparked at his home in Hillman. Investigators are still looking into what caused the deadly fire, but believe it was electrical...
A mobile home is destroyed after a fire ripped through it Monday night. Now crews are trying to figure out why.
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled on the Cadillac Junction project, where construction is currently on hold.
Antrim County Police say they are investigating the death of a woman after a UTV lost control and crashed just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.
A blown tire caused a van full of people to roll over on a highway in Wexford County.
A car ended up in Grand Traverse Bay on Monday when a parking brake did not work.
We have been working hard to bring you a list of events happening around Northern Michigan this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day from Northern Michigan’s News Leader!
The first vineyard and winery to plant roots on the Leelanau Peninsula is shutting its doors, leaving behind stories of family and tradition.
