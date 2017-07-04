M-22 Opens Back Up After Truck Rollover

M-22 is back open after a rollover, troopers say the man behind the wheel was texting and driving.

The two men inside the truck are in the hospital.

It happened around 3 Tuesday afternoon south of Suttons Bay.

Traffic going both ways down M-22 was brought to a standstill after a truck swerved to the other side of the road, and then back into the correct lane, rolling three times.

A trooper was only about seven cars behind the accident.

And three nurses from cars nearby jumped into action, and had already checked the men out.

“I came upon it there was two 23-year-old males inside the vehicle, the vehicle that was following said that it went off the road to the opposite side shoulder across the center line and they jerked back and rolled approximately three times,” Jason Tropf, Michigan State Police said.

No other cars were involved, and we are told the injuries do not appear to be life threatening