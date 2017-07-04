National Cherry Festival 90s Dance Party Features Vanilla Ice, C+C Music Factory

There's one party at the National Cherry Festival that's simply too legit to quit.

The 90s Dance Party over on the Pepsi Bayside Music Stage will be happening Tuesday night.

The highlight is without a doubt 90s icon Vanilla Ice

All for one and the C+C Music Factory will also be taking the stage.

This concert was a huge hit last year, so the National Cherry Festival decided to bring it back for round two this year.

“Ice, ice baby, we gotta see it, only one we know so, it was a huge hit. It’s going to be a 90s dance party. Ice, ice baby it’s going to be perfect,” Jacob Iacoban said.

The 90s Dance Party 2.0 starts at 6 Tuesday night