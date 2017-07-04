Body Found in Lake Michigan Near Leland

A body was pulled from Lake Michigan.

Now the sheriff's office asking for the public's help.

The body was found Tuesday morning floating in the lake off the port of Leland toward North Manitou Island.

Now, deputies are working to find out who the man is.

Leelanau County Sheriff Borkovich says this is all still a mystery to them and a very difficult situation.

They received a call from a fisherman at about 10 Tuesday morning.

He saw something floating in the water and soon realized it was a body.

Crews responded from Glen Lake and Leland Fire Department, Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S Coast Guard and National Parks Service.

They tell us the body found was that of a white man between the ages of 55 to 70 wearing all black clothing and white tennis shoes.

They say the body was not in the water for more than 2 days.

An autopsy will be performed Wednesday.

Sheriff Borkovich says anyone with any insight into the man's identity or what happened to him should call his office at (231)-256-8800