Explosion in Newaygo Co. Sends Man to Hospital, Cause Under Inve - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Explosion in Newaygo Co. Sends Man to Hospital, Cause Under Investigation

Posted: Updated:

An explosion in Newaygo County sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night.

Central dispatch tells us it happened on 104th Street in Bridgeton Township.

We're working to find the extent of the man's injuries.

As well as the cause of the explosion, which remains unclear even now.

No one else was hurt.

Stay with us as we work to bring you more information.