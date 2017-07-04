BREAKING: Explosion in Newaygo Co.

Details are limited, but police have confirmed reports of an explosion in Newaygo County.

Newaygo Co. Central Dispatch says it happened around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday at 7811 W. 104th Street in Brigdeton Township, south of Fremont.

Aero med is still on scene.

The extent of injuries is not yet known, and what caused it has yet to be released.

No one else is hurt.

