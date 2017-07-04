Lake City's Greatest Fourth in the North Parade Celebrates Christmas in July

For some, the Fourth of July is about the parades and candy. For others, it’s a special time to enjoy with family.

We can all agree the Fourth of July is a time to celebrate our freedom and thank those who fought for it.

Today 9&10 news stopped by Lake City's Greatest Fourth in the North festival to check out their annual grand parade.

This year's theme was "Christmas in July" and the parade participants, as well as the crowd, were dressed up for the occasion.

The celebration was decked out with everything from Christmas trees and Santa Claus, to a visit from an elf.

Kids of all ages lined the streets in Lake City this morning, hoping to have some fun and maybe catch a little candy.

Although this parade's theme took on a different holiday, the true meaning of Independence Day was not lost.

Parade viewer Kay Gill says, “The Fourth of July to our group is primarily a patriotic day to celebrate our freedom and to thank everyone who has been a part of keeping us free. But also a big family time to get together and spend happy times together.”

The Greatest Fourth in the North will close out its festival tonight with fireworks over Lake Missaukee.