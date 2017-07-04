Military Members Find Ways to Celebrate Independence Day While Serving in Iraq

The fight for freedom continues in Iraq, where some of our nation’s bravest are celebrating their own Independence Day far from home.

"I can say that any soldier, airman, marine anywhere in any deployment is always going to find his way to celebrate, whether that be Fourth of July, or Christmas,” says Col. Ryan Dillon. “We will always find a way. But just right outside my office here, old glory is flying throughout this installation, probably 100 flags are waving in the Iraqi breeze right now, so we will always find a way.”

US troops have an extra reason to celebrate this year.

Their allies are making progress in pushing ISIS out of the Iraqi city of Mosul, as well as the terror group's self-proclaimed capital of Raqqa, Syria.