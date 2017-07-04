Debate on Terminally Ill British Baby Intensified by Tweet From President Trump

A tweet from President Trump has intensified a global debate about the fate of a British baby on life support.

Eleven-month-old Charlie Gard has a rare terminal disease and his family is currently fighting to bring him to the US for treatment.

President Trump tweeted, "If we can help little #CharlieGard as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so."

Charlie’s parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, say they refuse to give up.

Yates says, “If we don't get this opportunity, he's going to die.”

Gard says, “What's the alternative?

Yates says, “Yeah, so he hasn't got anything to lose. We know that we've done, even if it doesn’t work, which I think it will, we know we've done everything that we can for him.”

If President Trump has any sway in this case at all, the decision ultimately rests with the hospital staff.

Either there will be a chance of heart and Charlie will be allowed to make the trip to the US, or his life support system will be turned off.