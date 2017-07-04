North Korea Launches New Missile, 'Most Successful' Yet, Trump Responds

Continuing coverage tonight out of North Korea, where the country claims it launched a new missile off of Japan's coast.

According to Japan's ministry of defense, the projectile may have landed in its exclusive economic zone, which extends 200 nautical miles from its coastline.

It's North Korea's 11th missile test this year.

According to South Korea's military, it traveled more than 578 miles, which analysts described as North Korea's most successful test ever.

President trump reacted to the launch on social media.

He also posted that it was, “Hard to believe that South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!”