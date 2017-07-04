Man Police Say Stole Two ATM's In Grand Traverse Co Takes Plea Deal

In this update, the man accused of stealing two ATM's in Grand Traverse County took a plea deal.

Charles Peterson Jr. is accused of pretending to be a repair man and stealing two ATM's from two different hotels back in May.

The hotels say he told them he was switching out the ATM's with a more updated version—but instead replaced it with a wooden crate.

On Friday, Peterson pleaded guilty to two added counts of breaking and entering.

In exchange for his plea, charges of safe-breaking and larceny in a building among others were dismissed.

His sentencing is later this month.