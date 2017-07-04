Student's Art Featured at the National Cherry Festival

If you want to take home a piece of Traverse City from the National Cherry Festival, there's one place you need to visit.

The souvenir tent has everything you could ever need to remember this year’s festival.

It has shirts, hats, jewelry and much more that celebrates cherries, the Thunderbirds, and of course, this year’s featured print—designed by high school artist Peyton Campbell.

Each year a contest gives artists the chance to create a print. The winner gets their art on festival merchandise.

“Very proud of the student that won the art competition this year,” says Kat Paye, executive director of the National Cherry Festival. “Peyton Campbell is a high school student here, and that competition is a judged competition every year and the winner is chosen in the spring and then their artwork is featured as our print. And then of course used on our merchandise.”

The souvenir tent is located in the open space and opens every morning at 10.