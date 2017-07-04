Car Rolled into the Grand Traverse Bay

A car ended up in Grand Traverse Bay on Monday when a parking brake did not work.

In pictures posted on Facebook by the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, you can see the car submerged in the water.

Leelanau county deputies say the parking brake did not engage when the driver parked it at a restaurant.

They say the driver was walking into the restaurant when he saw it roll right into the water.

No one was in the car and no one was injured when the car rolled into the bay.