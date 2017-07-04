Hotel Indigo's Wine and Food Tasting Event at the Cherry Festival

In this update, the man accused of stealing two ATM's in Grand Traverse County took a plea deal.
If you want to take home a piece of Traverse City from the National Cherry Festival, there's one place you need to visit.
A car ended up in Grand Traverse Bay on Monday when a parking brake did not work.
One of the many events at the Cherry Festival has the interests of wine and food lovers in mind. It’s called Red, White, and Indigo blue, and hosted at Hotel Indigo.
New information from the State Police believe tells what could be behind the devastating explosion that destroyed a Manton motel and sent a mother and her two sons to the hospital.
Ludington Avenue, also known as US-10, is closed today from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a 4th of July parade.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority will be flying the American flag from the bridge's south tower on Tuesday.
Our Michigan This Morning crew put together three simple and festive treats that are perfect for any 4th of July celebration!
The first vineyard and winery to plant roots on the Leelanau Peninsula is shutting its doors, leaving behind stories of family and tradition.
“Oh jeez -- it means everything to me.” Joe served in the Air Force from 1967 through 1970, and he's talking about the American flag.
New information from the State Police believe tells what could be behind the devastating explosion that destroyed a Manton motel and sent a mother and her two sons to the hospital.
7 year-old Daniel Hunt died from his injuries after a fire sparked at his home in Hillman. Investigators are still looking into what caused the deadly fire, but believe it was electrical...
A mobile home is destroyed after a fire ripped through it Monday night. Now crews are trying to figure out why.
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled on the Cadillac Junction project, where construction is currently on hold.
Antrim County Police say they are investigating the death of a woman after a UTV lost control and crashed just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.
A blown tire caused a van full of people to roll over on a highway in Wexford County.
The first vineyard and winery to plant roots on the Leelanau Peninsula is shutting its doors, leaving behind stories of family and tradition.
We have been working hard to bring you a list of events happening around Northern Michigan this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day from Northern Michigan’s News Leader!
A wanted West Michigan man was arrested in Mason County after the sheriff says he was intoxicated and crashed his car.
Police say an Alpena County man is dead after he overdosed from vaping a liquid version of a strong opiate.
