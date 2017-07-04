UPDATE: Cause of Manton Fire That Injured Mother and Sons, Destroyed Motel

New information from the State Police tells what could be behind the devastating explosion that destroyed a Manton motel and sent a mother and her two sons to the hospital.

Court documents show troopers found evidence of drug manufacturing inside the room where the explosion went off at the Green Mill Motel in Manton back in May.

Investigators say they found more evidence pointing to burning hash oil—an extract of marijuana—as well as multiple butane tanks.

The blast sent Amanda Skardoudos and her two sons, Brian Thomas-Adams and Marcus Thomas—to hospitals downstate and in Boston.

They are still recovering from severe burns.

No charges have been filed at this time.