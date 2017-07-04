MTM On The Road: Traverse City's National Cherry Festival & The Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center

Today’s the 5th day of Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival. The historic celebration promotes community and the cherries that Northern Michigan is famous for. During the festival week Traverse City businesses see a huge rush in visitors, particularly, The Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center. The 100 acre center sits in the five-county Northwestern region that produces 83% of sweet cherry production in Michigan and almost half of the U.S. supply of tart cherries. With a week spent celebrating all things cherries, guests have the unique opportunity to come learn about the cherry crop process first-hand at the research center. The unique center immediately spiked the curiosity of our On The Road team. Celebrate the National Cherry Festival with us as we explore The Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center and learn more about our favorite ruby fruit.