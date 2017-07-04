Total Road Closure of US-10 in Ludington - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Total Road Closure of US-10 in Ludington

Ludington Avenue, also known as US-10, is closed today from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a 4th of July parade.

The closure affects the portion of the road between Madison Avenue and Lakeshore Drive in the city of Ludington.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says it is a total road closure, no detours.