Mackinac Bridge Displays Massive American Flag For Independence

Mackinac Bridge Displays Massive American Flag For Independence Day

The Mackinac Bridge Authority will be flying the American flag from the bridge's south tower on Tuesday.

The bridge authority purchased the 30’ by 60’ flag to display on the 4th of July, Memorial Day, Labor Day and Flag Day.

They say they're proud to honor the flag in this way and are pleased so many people shared in the experience. 