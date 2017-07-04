MTM Celebrates 4th of July With Festive Desserts - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MTM Celebrates 4th of July With Festive Desserts

July 4, 2017 marks America’s 241st Independence Day!

On July 4, 1776 the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia, declaring the colonies free and independent states.

People across the country celebrate our Nation’s Independence with BBQs, fireworks and family gatherings.

Our MTM crew put together three simple and festive treats that are perfect for any 4th of July celebration! 

Red, White & Blue Strawberries

Ingredients:

  • Fresh strawberries
  • White chocolate
  • Blue Sprinkles
  • Wax or parchment paper

Directions:

  1. Melt white chocolate as instructed on the package. Dip strawberries in melted chocolate and then lightly dip in blue sprinkles. Set on wax or parchment paper to harden.
  2. Repeat until you get the quantity of strawberries desired. Serve and devour!

For more details, click here

Pop Rock Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 1 batch of your favorite sugar cookies
  • 1 container of buttercream frosting
  • 2 packs of Pop Rocks
  • Blue sprinkles

Directions:

  1. Make your favorite sugar cookie recipe
  2. Frost with butter cream
  3. Create blue sugar by adding sugar and blue gel paste into a blender and turn on for 30 seconds
  4. Sprinkle sugar on frosting
  5. Sprinkle pop rocks on cookies…you will hear them crackle as they hit the frosting
  6. The kids will bite in and they will “explode” in their mouths like a firecracker!

For more details, click here.

Muffin Tin Cherry Pies

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs. pitted cherries
  • ½ cup water
  • Juice of ½ lemon
  • ½ cup sugar (plus 1 tbsp. for sprinkling)
  • ¼ cup cornstarch
  • Pie Crust
  • 2 tbsp. milk

Directions:

  1. Make cherry pie filling: In a saucepan over medium heat, combine cherries, water, lemon juice, 1/2 cup sugar, and cornstarch. Reduce heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, 15 minutes.
  2. Spray a muffin tin with nonstick spray. Use the rim of a glass to cut large circles into pie crust (they should be big enough to line the whole muffin cup). Press crust into muffin tins and up the sides.
  3. Spoon over filling until each is full. Roll out remaining scraps of pie crust and slice into lattice strips with a pizza cutter or knife. Make a crosshatch crust; trim excess.
  4. Brush tops with milk and sprinkle with remaining sugar.
  5. Bake at 350° for 23 to 25 minutes.
  6. Let cool slightly, then remove from muffin tin and serve.

For more details. click here