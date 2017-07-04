MTM Celebrates 4th of July With Festive Desserts

Ludington Avenue, also known as US-10, is closed today from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a 4th of July parade.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority will be flying the American flag from the bridge's south tower on Tuesday.
Our Michigan This Morning crew put together three simple and festive treats that are perfect for any 4th of July celebration!
The first vineyard and winery to plant roots on the Leelanau Peninsula is shutting its doors, leaving behind stories of family and tradition.
“Oh jeez -- it means everything to me.” Joe served in the Air Force from 1967 through 1970, and he's talking about the American flag.
President Trump's Voter Integrity Commission is facing some stiff resistance as it investigates alleged widespread voter fraud.
It's Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!
A mobile home is destroyed after a fire ripped through it Monday night. Now crews are trying to figure out why.
A wanted West Michigan man was arrested in Mason County after the sheriff says he was intoxicated and crashed his car.
7 year-old Daniel Hunt died from his injuries after a fire sparked at his home in Hillman. Investigators are still looking into what caused the deadly fire, but believe it was electrical...
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled on the Cadillac Junction project, where construction is currently on hold.
Antrim County Police say they are investigating the death of a woman after a UTV lost control and crashed just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.
A blown tire caused a van full of people to roll over on a highway in Wexford County.
The first vineyard and winery to plant roots on the Leelanau Peninsula is shutting its doors, leaving behind stories of family and tradition.
Police say an Alpena County man is dead after he overdosed from vaping a liquid version of a strong opiate.
A wanted West Michigan man was arrested in Mason County after the sheriff says he was intoxicated and crashed his car.
We have been working hard to bring you a list of events happening around Northern Michigan this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day from Northern Michigan’s News Leader!
A fireworks accident in Branch County was caught on Snapchat. The Bronson Fire Department rushed out to Gilead Lake just before 10 p.m. on Sunday.
