New Stars and Stripes in Exchange for Faded Glory

“Oh jeez -- it means everything to me.”

Joe served in the Air Force from 1967 through 1970, and he's talking about the American flag.

It means God, it means family, it means a safe place to live, safe place to work, safe place to retire,” said Joe Regan. “Sometimes it gets me a little upset when I see people not treating it correctly.”

That's why Art Van Furniture in Cadillac is offering a free flag disposal for your worn, tattered or faded stars and stripes to make sure it is respectfully retired.

In exchange for any worn American flag, anyone can pick up a brand new, 3-foot by 5-foot, American-made Old Glory.

“We've got many people to come in,” said Sales Manager Lois Strzynski. “It's very exciting to see our veterans come in and know their flag will be taken care of.”

“I think it's a great idea drop off the old pick up the new made in America – great,” said Joe.

As many feelings as the flag conjures up in veterans like Joe, even at the end of its time on the flag pole, burning it can be emotional.

“I get a little choked up,” he said. “It's kinda like going to Arlington or going to one of the war memorials. You think about everything that stands behind that flag. The flag has finally done its job and now it's time to retire so I get emotional about it.”

“You don't know what they've given but we appreciate what they've given because we love how we live because of them,” Lois said. “This is a way we can promote our red white and beautiful.”

The program was supposed to end today on July 4th, but it’s going through Labor Day now so they can respectfully retire as many flags as possible.