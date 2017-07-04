Michigan to Comply With Trump Administration Request for Voter Info

President Trump's Voter Integrity Commission is facing some stiff resistance as it investigates alleged widespread voter fraud.

The investigation stems from the president's claim that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 presidential election.

The White House is asking for voter information from all 50 states, including parts of social security numbers and birth dates.

But right now, 41 states have refused to comply with those requests, citing legal barriers or simply questioning the ethics of the commission.

The commission is pushing back against the criticism saying the purpose of the panel is to 'find facts,’ rather than prove or disprove the president's claims.

Michigan is one of the few states that says it will comply with the White House's controversial request for voter information, but won't be sending all of the requested documents.

Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson says birth years are fine, but Michigan law protects residents from anyone sharing social security numbers.

So far, Michigan has found that at least 31 people voted twice in the November 2016 election.