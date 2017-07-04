Wanted West Michigan Man Arrested After Driving While Intoxicate - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Wanted West Michigan Man Arrested After Driving While Intoxicated, Crashing Car

A wanted West Michigan man was arrested in Mason County after the sheriff says he was intoxicated and crashed his car.

Darrin Deboer Junior is awaiting charges of operating while intoxicated and having marijuana in Mason County.

The sheriff says Deboer was on Chauvez Road Sunday when he lost control and rolled his car.

Deboer was wanted in Kent County on a felony drug warrant.