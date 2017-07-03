Alpena Co. Man Pronounced Dead After Vaping Fentanyl

Police say an Alpena County man is dead after he overdosed from vaping a liquid version of a strong opiate.

State troopers say the man and his wife bought the drug fentanyl online.

They say the pair then turned the drug into a vape liquid and inhaled it through a vaporizer.

Police say the man took a number of hits, passed out and never regained consciousness.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fentanyl is dozens of times more powerful than morphine.